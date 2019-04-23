Share:

Malawi -Malawi is rolling out a malaria vaccine pilot programme for children on Tuesday in a bid to prevent the disease which kills hundreds of thousands across Africa each year. The RTS,S vaccine, the first to give partial protection to children, trains the immune system to attack the malaria parasite, which is spread by mosquitos.

After more than three decades in development and almost $1bn in investment, the cutting-edge vaccine is being rolled out in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe followed by Kenya and Ghana in the coming weeks. Children between 5 months and 2 years of age will be inoculated and, according to the WHO, the vaccine will reach some 360,000 children a year until the end of 2022 across the three countries. Malawi, Kenya and Ghana were selected for the pilot introduction due to the high number of malaria cases they record.

“There are over 250,000 deaths of children in Africa every year because of malaria,” Mary Hamel, the coordinator for the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme at the World Health Organization told the DPA news agency.

“It’s intolerable, the devastating effect for the families, societies. It’s the potential to save so many children’s lives that makes this vaccine so exciting.”