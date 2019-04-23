ISLAMABAD- Marriott Executive Apartment beat Sheraton by 3 wickets in the 8th Inter-Hotel Charity Cricket Tournament-2019 at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Bahrain on late Monday night.

Batting first, Sheraton was all out for 36 in 5.5 overs, Marriott Executive Apartment achieved the target in 4.2 overs, losing 3 wickets. Chota Lal was named player of the match.

In another match of the night, Royal Phoenicia beat Four Seasons A by 4 wickets, batting first Four Seasons A was all out for 21 in 4.1 overs, Royal Phoenicia reach home in 3.1 overs losing 2 wickets,

Qaiser was named player of the match, Lagoona Beach B hammered Wyndham Grand by 6 wickets, batting first, Wyndham Grand could score 29 for the loss of 5 wickets in 6 overs, Lagoona Beach B achieved the target in 2.2 overs without losing a single wicket, Zaid was named player of the match.

In another match, Reef Resort beat Regency Intercontinental by 5 wickets, Regency Intercontinental was all out for 38 in 6 overs, Reef Resort achieved the target in 5.5 overs, losing 1 wicket, Adnan was named player of the match, while in the last match of the night, Ritz Carlton A beat International Hotel by 5 wickets, International Hotel Establishment was bundled out for 16 in 6 overs, Ritz Carlton A made 17 for the loss of 1 wicket in 1.2, Balvir was named player of the match.