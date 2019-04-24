Share:

“Viper,” A member of the United Constitutional Patriots-New Mexico Border Ops, stands where the bollard fence in Anapra, New Mexico ends. The group has been camped out on the border for a few months helping Border Patrol watch this section of border. The FBI had information that the group supposedly had about 20 members armed with K-47 rifles and other firearms, the complaint stated. “Hopkins had also allegedly made the statement that the United Constitutional Patriots were training to assassinate George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama because of these individuals support of Antifa,” the complaint stated. Soros, a Jewish liberal billionaire, is the topic of several right-wing conspiracy theories. In November 2017, a search by FBI agents of Hopkins’ home at the Lakeside Ranch Trailer Park uncovered loaded firearms and ammunition. Agents found 10 firearms in a door-less closet, as well as a shotgun and a handgun in the bedroom and another handgun in the kitchen, the complaint stated. The document stated that Hopkins told agents that the firearms belonged to his common-law wife, Fay Sanders Murphy. The document mentions that Hopkins and Murphy invited the agents inside and gave them permission to search the home. In Oregon 12 years ago, Hopkins was found guilty of the same crime for which he’s now being accused. But Hopkins fled without serving his sentence. Klamath County, Oregon, court records show an arrest order for Hopkins was issued in January 2007 for after he failed to meet with his parole officer. Hopkins had been given probation the previous year after pleading guilty to two charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and impersonating a peace officer. Police said Hopkins, convicted in 1986 in Michigan of a felony, had shown two firearms and a badge that said “special agent” to a group of juveniles. After Hopkins appeared for only his initial parole meeting but never returned, his parole officer recommended a 20-month prison sentence. An arrest warrant was issued but last year a judge dropped the case because the parole violation was “too old to effectively prosecute.” The United Constitutional Patriots has deployed armed volunteers to the border in New Mexico, and has posted videos to social media in recent days showing group members ordering families, including young children, to sit on the dirt and wait for Border Patrol agents to take custody of them.