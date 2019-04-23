Share:

ISLAMABAD-Medals around their necks, pats on the back and smiles on every face defined the aura of the A Levels’ High Achievers Ceremony 2019 of The Millennium Universal College Bahria Springs Phase 7, Rawalpindi, a statement said.

The ceremony which aimed to acknowledge and appreciate the outstanding performance of Millennials of TMUC Bahria Springs, Roots Millennium Education Emaar Campus and Roots Millennium Education Indus Campus, Attock started off with special message read on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi, congratulating The Millennium Education on it’s successful accomplishments of 30 years of education excellence.

Furthermore, his message stated that the success Millennium Education so far in its efforts towards educating and empowering our youth has truly been a remarkable achievement.

The chief guest of the ceremony, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, CEO The Millennium Education and The Millennium Universal Colleges, Pakistan in his welcome address appreciated the exceptional hard work of the students. He also acknowledged the support of parents and teachers in students’ success.

Millennials who got accepted at the world’s top universities include Iqra Ali (Kings College, Queen Mary, University of Leeds, UK), Faiza Waheed (Brunel, Kingston, Royal Holloway, University of Southampton, UK), Halima Arfan (Portsmouth, Winchester, UK), Muhammad Reshi (Coventry, Sheffield, UK), Halima Hanif (UCA, UK, Plymouth College of Arts,UK), Abdullah Mehmood (University of Manchester and Sussex), Laiba Amjad (University of Glasgow, Manchester and Caldwell, UK) RidaZahidi (University of Kent, University of Nottingham, Lancaster University,UK), Yusma Akbar (METU, University of Ithica) Qaiser Nawaz (Drexel, USA), ShahanIjaz (North western Univeristy, Qatar) and Alisha Ahsan a student of A Levels who had the Nationwide highest score in EDEXCEL Law.

Chief Operating Officer Anna Faisal, Azra Tahir GM Department of International Qualifications and Safia Farooqi (Dean TMUC), were also present on the occasion. They lauded The Millennium Education for providing an unparalleled level of education for the country’s new generation as they are the ones who shall take it to greater heights. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq took the opportunity to express his thoughts on the impressive achievements and congratulated the top-scorers.

At Millennium Education, the brilliance of the students is appreciated & acknowledged at national and international level.