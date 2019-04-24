Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday claimed to have arrested another suspect in connection with money-laundering investigations against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Salman.

According to a Press release, accused Aftab Mahmood was arrested on the information provided by Shahid Shafique who is being grilled by Lahore NAB. Four accused persons including Shafique were already arrested by the anti-corruption authority in two different cases.

A NAB spokesman termed the arrest as a major development and claimed that the suspect prepared and used bogus documents for money-laundering.

The Lahore NAB is investigating allegations of money laundering and a case of “assets beyond means” against the former Punjab Chief Minister and sons.