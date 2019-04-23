Share:

LAHORE - Scores of people belonging to different faiths gathered in front of the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday under the stewardship of Rwadari Tehreek Pakistan (anti-extremism & anti-terrorism social movement of citizens of Pakistan) to condemn the Easter day bombings in Sri Lanka and expressed their deepest condolences and solidarity with the victims and their families. The participants of the candle-light vigil chanted slogans against extremism and terrorism and lightened candles and observed silence in memory of all those who lost their lives in the deadly attack on April 21.

Prominent religious, political and social personalities were present on this occasion, including Saeeda Diep (chairperson of the Institute for Peace and Secular Studies), Farooq Tariq (spokesperson for the Awami Workers Party), Shazia Khan (Awami Workers Party), Rev. Faraz Malik (Christian pastor), Rev. Emmanuel Khokhar (Christian pastor), Hafiz Muhammad Hussain Golarvi (Muslim religious Leader), Tariq Siraj (chairperson of Human Concern Network) Chaman Lal (activist from representative Hindu community), Naseer Ahmed (president of the Rwadari Tehreek Punjab) and Vickram Manzoor (president of the Rwadari Tehreek Lahore).