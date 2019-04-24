Share:

LAHORE - After chairing an exhaustive sitting the other day, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi chose not to take the chair on Tuesday. Monday’s sitting witnessed the speaker doing most of the talking, grilling the food minister and the FDA official for getting tough on owners of the food chains.

Sitting relaxed in his chamber, the speaker perhaps took more pleasure in meeting with Pakistan’s Consul General in Barcelona, Spain than listening to the monotonous noise of sloganeering inside the House.

Parvez Elahi’s family is running a successful business in Spain and it was nice to hear from Mr Imran Ali Chaudhry that Pakistani community there was working really hard, thereby contributing in country’s development through remittances.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari also spent his leisure time sitting in his chamber meeting friends and people from his constituency.

Consequently, Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid had a smooth sailing during the Question Hour in the absence of speaker and his deputy. Mian Shafi Muhammad, who chaired the sitting being one of the four members on the panel of chairman, restrained the legislators with a nasty habit of picking on the ministers.

The chairman successfully thwarted some attempts by the PML-N stalwart Mohammad Ahmad Khan who was bent upon proving the worthy minister wrong on issues of public health. He also did not allow another PML-N loyalist Azma Zahid Bukhari to do political point scoring though he allowed the madam minister to do the same. Both legislators were asking certain questions but the chair did not take them as questions. “It doesn’t make a question. Please ask questions,” he told all the agitating members.

Mian Shafi even managed to discipline an otherwise unrestrained Malik Arshad of the PML-N whose individual protest inside the House the other day had shocked the treasury benches.

It was Private Members’ Day at Punjab Assembly, but all the private business was either bulldozed or kept pending mainly due to absence of ministers concerned. Zero Hour proved nonproductive and ended in no time. Only three resolutions of public interest were on day’s agenda, but none of them sailed through the assembly. House could not take up an important resolution calling for withdrawal of latest raise in prices of fertilizers due to nonattendance of agriculture minister. Likewise, a resolution on senior citizens seeking exemption from payment of fare in all public transport was kept pending as the minister for transport was not there to respond. The third one suggesting action against private schools was also pushed to the pending list due to absence of the mover.