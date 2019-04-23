Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency has failed to check sale and use of plastic bags in the limits of Islamabad Capital Territory, it has been observed.

Though no specific law currently exists in ICT to ban the manufacturing and use of plastic bags, however, in order to regulate the use of plastic bags, the Ministry of Climate Change in consultation with Ministry of Law and Justice had notified a SRO which prohibits use of plastic products in the limit of Islamabad Capital Territory, effective from 1st April, 2013 with amendment in September 2015.

Under the said SRO, no person shall import, manufacture, stockpile, trade, supply, distribute, sell or use any scheduled plastic product which is non-degradable. The regulations also provide that no pro-degrading additive shall be sold, distributed or imported by any company or manufacturer of scheduled plastic product without registration with the Pak-­EPA.

However, sale of plastic bags continues unabated in the limits of the capital city with the Pak-EPA not bothering about impact of the same on the environment. Production, transportation from other areas of the country and sale of plastic bags continues in the city, according to a survey.

Major shopping malls in Islamabad offer environment-friendly recycled shopping bags or paper bags to the shoppers.

Two sectors of Islamabad, E-8 and E-9, have taken the lead in banning plastic bags. The ban was put in place to raise awareness among the residents regarding the hazards of plastic use. The environment-friendly measure in the two sectors was taken by the local military leadership. Sector E-8 houses Naval Headquarters and E-9 Air Headquarters. The two sectors are like two smaller cities within the city, housing offices of armed personnel, hospitals, universities, schools, banks, post offices, shopping centers, police stations, parks, playgrounds and markets.

Majority of the shopkeepers in ICT have been observed using plastic bags with the authorities taking no action to check the use.

Thousands of shoppers visit city markets daily and the non-degradable plastic bags end up at the garbage dumps and city nullas, causing serious threat to environment. Plastic bags are being used and thrown away at an alarming rate despite the fact it has emerged as the biggest problem to nature. Burning plastic bags at garbage dump sites releases harmful pollutants into the air. Apart from choking city nullas, plastic bags harm wildlife too. Despite the damage that plastic bags do, the people continue to use them.

A vendor selling halwa puri and samosa chaat at Karachi Company markaz told this scribe that he used about 500 small bags a day just to pack channay and the number reaches around 1500 on Sundays. The most worrying aspect of the story is that the shopkeepers don’t know even the damage being done by plastic bags to environment.

Ministry of Climate Change has no plan on ground to tackle the menace of plastic bags in consultation with all the stakeholders. According to reports, Pakistan’s plastic industry’s 15 percent annual growth has been posing serious environment pollution threat in urban and rural areas of the country.