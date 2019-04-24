Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday offered assistance to Sri Lanka towards counter-terrorism measures.

At least 359 people were killed in a series of bomb blasts on Easter Sunday targeting hotels and churches in Sri Lanka . Militant group Daesh has claimed responsibility for the bombings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during a telephone call with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and profound prayers for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

Prime Minister Khan said the people of Pakistan stood with their Sri Lankan brethren and were deeply grieved over the loss of precious lives.

The Prime Minister said that terrorism knows no boundaries, no religion and threatens the peace of the entire region and the world. He said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to provide every possible support for the elimination of this menace. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s offer of assistance to Sri Lanka towards counter-terrorism measures.