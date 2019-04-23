Share:

LONDON-Pakistan team reached here Tuesday to take part in a bilateral series against England next month, followed by the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 starting from May 30.

The World Cup squad, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, took off from Lahore in the early hours of Tuesday. Pakistan will play three warm-up matches before taking on joint-hosts England in a five-match one-day series and a Twenty20.

Pakistan will play the T20I against England on May 5 at Cardiff, while the first ODI of five -match series would be played on May 8 at the Oval.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is slated to be held from May 30 to July 14 in England. The first match of the World Cup to be played between Australia and South Africa. Pakistan will take West Indies in their World Cup opener on May 31 at Trent Bridge. The much awaited encounter of the tournament would be played between Pakistan and India on June 16.

The 1992 World Cup winners start their campaign against the West Indies in Nottingham on May 31. Pakistan have named two extra players in their squad for the five-match one-day series against England, with paceman Mohammad Amir and batsman Asif Ali in addition to the 15 for the World Cup.

The team has until May 23 to finalise its squad for the tournament.

Pakistan squad for World Cup

Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper and captain), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Two for England ODIs: Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali