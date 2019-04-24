Share:

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Wednesday said Pakistan gives value to the traditional Pakistan-China friendship.

This he stated while holding meetings with the various Chinese personalities, including China’s Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe.

They exchanged views related to professional matters of mutual interest. Naval Chief Zafar Mahmood Abbasi thanked Chinese Minister of Defence for China’s participation in the recently held multi-nation naval exercise Aman-2019 in Pakistan.

The two sides described China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as game changer for the region.

According to spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, the Naval Chief’s visit will further strengthen relations between the navies of the two countries.

The Naval chief is in Beijing where he attended the Chinese Navy’s 70th anniversary celebrations and also inspected international fleet review of China’s Navy.

Earlier this month, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Mr Yao Jing had called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi in Islamabad.

According to the Naval spokesperson, both the dignitaries had discussed defence and maritime cooperation between Pakistan and China and matters pertaining to maritime security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Naval chief had apprised the Chinese envoy about role of Pakistan navy in enduring peace and stability in the region.

The Chinese envoy appreciated Pakistan Navy’s contributions to regional security.