ISLAMABAD - Famous Pashtu singer Nazia Iqbal will perform here at family culture show and literature day event to be held at a local hotel on April 24.

Other artists include pride of performance famous folk singer Zarsanga and Shafi Aisar. The family show is being organised by Pakhtun Cultural Organization Islamabad.

Nazia Iqbal has sung variety of numbers including, Pashto, Urdu, Persian and Seraiki but singing ghazal is her strong forte.

Singing ghazal requires a certain level of mastery over classical tunes and deep understanding of poetry as quality music went with quality poetry.

Known as queen of Pashtu Folk, Zarsanga is considered to be a force in folk heritage who defied odds to conquer her erroneous homeland and win the hearts of many. Zarsanga, also known as the desert queen of Pushto music, has performed in many countries.