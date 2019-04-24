Share:

Some diehard loyalists of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf have yet to fathom the reality that they don’t represent an opposition party these days. While speaking from the ministerial benches, it is just not possible for them to elude questions that keep surfacing in a viciously divided environment by constant harping of anti-corruption rhetoric.

The energy-personified minister of communication, Murad Saeed, tried playing the same music Tuesday and provoked the opposition to disrupt business with shouts of “go Niazi go” for another day.

Tuesday is reserved for private initiatives in legislation and a hefty agenda, comprising 100 items, was put before the house. Taking advantage of their parliamentary experience, Khurram Dastagir Khan of the PML-N and Ms Hina Rabbani Khar from the PPP benches still found the space to raise pertinent questions related to recently concluded visit to Iran by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both of them deliberately refrained from cheap point scoring. They also avoided overplaying some remarks that the Prime Minister had spontaneously uttered before camera during his meeting with the Iranian President. ‘Traitor calling’ was not their objective.

Yet, they sounded valid while worriedly wondering as to why Prime Minister felt the need to candidly admit before cameras that certain groups, operating from the soil of Pakistan, did commit some ‘acts of terrorism’ in Iran.

Since elected to the National Assembly for the first time in 2002, Ms Hina Rabbani Khar had savored huge exposure to delicate sides of economic management and relations with other countries. She also made history of sorts by holding the office of foreign minister during the last PPP government.

After quick laughing at the slip of tongue that showed Pakistan’s prime minister imagining Japan as a neighbour of Germany, she moved on to serious stuff. The questions she put certainly deserved well-thought-out answers.

The government could have conveniently asked for more time to furnish answers by referring to Shah Mehmud Qureshi’s absence from the house. The know-all pretending Murad Saeed dared to speak for the Foreign Office, however, and simply asked for unmanageable mayhem.

Instead of addressing the pertinent questions, he recklessly opted to tell us for another time that Asif Ali Zardari had remained ‘compulsively corrupt’ throughout his political career. Being his son and the political heir, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should rather be ashamed of his legacy.

All PPP legislators left their seats to huddle around the ministerial benches; the moment Saeed took the floor. With loud and nonstop chants of “go Niazi go” they drowned his voice.

Saeed tried to disregard them by covering his ears with headphones and continued delivering a searing speech against Zardaris. Sitting in the house or the press gallery you couldn’t listen a word of it, though.

