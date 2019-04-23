Share:

ISLAMABAD- To acquaint youth with epoch-making freedom movement of the Muslims of subcontinent, historic documents, rare photographs of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and eminent leaders of All India Muslim League were put on display at PAF Complex here on Tuesday.

Begum Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, President Pakistan Air Force Women Association, inaugurated the exhibition which was organized by PAFWA Education System in collaboration with National Archives of Pakistan. Highlighting the importance of national heritage and preservation of historical documents for our future generations, President PAFWA said that such unique photographs not only let the younger generations have a glimpse of the past but also make them aware of the selfless sacrifices made by our forefathers, while struggling for a separate homeland. She also urged upon the young children to follow the footsteps of Father of the Nation to achieve higher goals in nation building.

The exhibition attracted large number of students from PES Primary School, PAF Finishing School and Fazaia schools and colleges. The exhibition was a walk in the glorious past of Pakistan under Jinnah’s leadership, which starts with Jinnah’s arrival in India and culminates in the traumatic experiences of shelter-less migrants who arrived in Pakistan after partition.