Following restoration of peace in tribal areas, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday will visit South Waziristan where the premier will hold a public meeting in Wanna, the largest town of South Waziristan .

The premier is expected to announce several development projects for the region.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will accompany the PM during his visit.

A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and tribal elders are anticipated to participate in the gathering.

Meanwhile, tribal elders of South Waziristan have welcomed the visit of the PM. They have decided to warmly receive him in South Waziristan .

The premier is also expected to respond to criticism of the opposition parties following his recent visit to Iran.

Later, PM Khan will attend the jirga of Mehsud tribe in Makeen town, and apprise the elders of the tribe regarding the federal government’s policies for the development of infrastructure in their towns.

Tribal elders will talk to the PM about security, health, education issues, and restoration of ruined areas in the region.

They are of the opinion that all development projects should be undertaken in the Mehsud belt with the consensus of locals.

PM Khan had already visited Bajour, Mohmand, Khyber and Orakzai districts. He had announced several development projects for the welfare of tribal people.