Share:

KANDHKOT - Ghotki police detained 122 proclaimed offenders, 102 absconders, and unearthed the hideouts of dozens of criminals in Katcha area during last three months. According to the press release issued by SSP office, Ghotki police during different raids held 122 proclaimed offenders and 102 absconders. The police, under the supervision of SSP Dr Farrukh Lanjar, arrested three hardened criminals. They were wanted in different cases of heinous crime such as murder, bomb blast, abduction, robbery, and other cases. Cases were registered against them. The police also unearthed dozens of hideouts of criminals and recovered arms and looted valuables.