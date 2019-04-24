Share:

A proclaimed offender was killed after six hours of shooting after he injured a young boy, igniting a police encounter.

According to media reports, the proclaimed offender was killed in a police encounter. Armored personal carriers were called in aid. Police used tear gas to over-power him but all in vain.

Bilal resident of Mehdi Abad was present in Rana Khadim house, while resident of Lahore Shafiq – who is a proclaimed offender - exchanged bitter remarks on some matter with Bilal and Shafiq opened fire on Bilal leaving him injured.

BIlal was shifted to civil hospital Gojra where he was given medical treatment and after that shifted to Allied hospital Faisal Abad due to his critical condition. Police arrived at the spot on information.

When the accused spotted the police he started firing indiscriminately while DPO Toba Taksingh Sadiq Ali Dogar, DSP organized crime Khurram Saeed, DSP Gojra Shabbir Hussain and distract police and Ellte force arrived at the spot and cordoned off both sides.

Accused continued firing and police shot him down. Police took his dead body and shifted to Toba Taksingh hospital and took arms in their custody.