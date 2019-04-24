Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that if some of his decisions had been accepted then he is confident that PTI would have gained 2/3rd majority in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that he did a successful business in London. A time came in the past when I had only two options either to become a rich man or to take part in politics but I chose politics and moved towards House of Lords, he added.

He said there was no Muslim representation in the European countries but he was the only Muslim member in Britain's parliament in 1997.Sarwar said he has raised his voice against Indian atrocities in Kashmir, and against Palestine and Iraq war.

He said he takes criticism of media as positive. Chaudhry said he has made attempts diligently for the GSP Plus.

He said he had organised the education conference at which VVIP personalities took part. I had resigned over not attaining success in my purpose for which I came to Pakistan, Chaudhry said. After stepping down I joined PTI for change.

Sarwar said that to make him governor was the decision of the party. To provide clean drinking water is the major issue of Pakistan. One year has been passed and now he has four years remaining. I had to provide clean drinking water to 20 million people in one year.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that he believes in democracy therefore he gives sacrifice of his some decisions. He said Prime Minister is giving special attention towards tourism and we will bring tourism back to Pakistan.