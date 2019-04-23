Share:

Billie gets Glastonbury stage upgrade

LOS ANGELES - Billie Eilish has been promoted to a bigger stage at Glastonbury because she is so popular.

The 17-year-old pop phenomenon - who only released her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ last month - will no longer be performing on the John Peel Stage as planned, as the Worthy Farm festival’s co-ograniser Emily Eavis has revealed she is ‘’much too big’’ and they are currently trying to work out a slot on The Other Stage.

Emily - who curates the line-up with her father Michael Eavis - told Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2: ‘’We’re currently moving her - she’s on John Peel at the moment but she’s much too big, really, for the slot.

‘’It’s happened so quickly for Billie Eilish. It’s been such an amazing year. It really is going to be her summer.

‘’We are trying to give her a bigger stage where we can get a larger audience in there.

Alexa finds ‘brushing’ eyebrows ‘relaxing’

LOS ANGELES - Alexa Chung finds ‘’brushing’’ her eyebrows ‘’really relaxing’’.

The model-turned-designer shapes her own brows rather than visiting a salon and though she religiously uses a spoolie tool on them, she admits that could be what ‘’stimulates’’ their growth and makes them bushier - but still doesn’t care.

She said: ‘’I find brushing my eyebrows really relaxing. I don’t know if brushing them is stimulating their growth and giving me a Frida Kahlo situation, but I’m really happy with them. I don’t get them threaded, I just do them myself.

‘’Suqqu has this khaki green coloured brow pen. Apparently, it’s really good because it doesn’t look like you’ve actually coloured in your brow. It’s more of a shading.’’ And Alexa, 35, chooses to wear ‘’foundation less’’ when the weather gets warmer and opts for a La Mer concealer to keep her complexion looking bright and flawless. She added: ‘’I’ll get rid of some of last night’s make-up, with some La Roche Posay make-up remover and a cotton bud. Then it’s moisturiser - Augustinus Bader is my new thing, but it’s hideously expensive.