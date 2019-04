Share:

RAWALPINDI -Commissioner Rawalpindi/Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Jodat Ayaz transferred Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering RDA Jamshaid Aftab on Tuesday.

Jamshed Aftab was posted in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) as Director Revenue. Director Land Use and Building Control RDA Ali Imran was given additional charge as Director MP&TE RDA. Director Revenue WASA post was vacant for a long time.