Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced a record development budget to be allocated for tribal areas.

Addressing a gathering of tribal elders in Spinkai Ragzai, South Waziristan, the prime minister pledged Rs100 billion will be spent every year in tribal areas.

"I want to resolve issues of our tribal people. I understand your problems. The tribal people have always rendered sacrifices for Pakistan," he said.

The premier announced that health cards will be distributed across the tribal areas and small dams will be constructed to meet water demand of the locals.

Solar panels will also be installed in farflung areas to generate electricity, he added.

The country's underdeveloped areas will be brought at par with the other areas, the premier further vowed.

Prime Minister Imran earlier visited Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber and Orakzai districts where he announced several development projects for the welfare of tribal people.

He will visit Wanna, the largest town of South Waziristan, later today.