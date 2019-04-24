Share:

ISLAMABAD - Knowingly replacing name of father and assuming name of Bint-e-Pakistan by a woman was against teachings of Sharia, decided Council of Islamic Ideology on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the CII has observed that such trend must be discouraged. CII has referred its decision to the Ministry of Law and Justice for validation. It merits mentioning here that Ms Taheer Fatima, a 22-year-old woman had filed a petition in Supreme Court of Pakistan pleading to delete her father’s name from her last name and allowing her to change her name to Taheer Fatima Bint-e-Pakistan.

Taheer Fatima had requested for removal of her father’s name from her birth certificate, replacing it with her mother’s name.

She had submitted before the court that she had last met her father in 2002, adding that her father neither paid for her maintenance nor registered her with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) due to which her identity card could not be made.