LAHORE - Speakers at a seminar have called upon the rice growers to avoid over-use of chemicals, especially Tricyclazole and Buprofezin, to ensure safe and healthy basmati rice from farm to fork.

The seminar ‘Khushal Kissan’ was organised by the Pakistan Basmati Heritage Association (PBHA). Basmati growers from Narang Mandi and members of the Association attended the meeting.

Office bearers of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), Samiullah Naeem, Shahzad Chaudhry & Raja Arsalan attended the event. PBHA has been formed for promotion and preservation of basmati rice heritage of Pakistan.

Convener PBHA Shahid Tarar shared the vision of the Association for meeting the challenges being faced in Basmati rice production and export. He said the country was lagging behind other rice producing countries in production of Basmati rice due to rising cost of inputs.

Director PBHA Sheikh Adnan assured providing healthy and certified seed on subsidised rate during this season.

DG Pest Warning and Quality Control Zafar Yab Haider Naqvi highlighted strategies of the Agriculture Department for controlling insects and pests of rice. He appreciated the efforts of PBHA and assured his full cooperation.

Zonal Manager Fuji Fertilizers Asif Hayat Khan Niazi shared his views about importance of using potash, zinc and boron.

Regional Manager FFC Aftab Naseem emphasized on balanced use of fertilizers especially urea and its impact in boosting rice productivity, quality and profitability.

Director Rice Research Institute KSK Dr Muhammad Sabir briefed the audience about research updates and development projects. He highlighted new varietal development of Basmati rice especially BLB resistant varieties.

Dr Tahir Hussain Awan shared his experience about Direct Seeding Rice and new technology for weed management in DSR.

Dr Riaz stressed the need of responsible use of pesticides for ensuring quality of Basmati rice.

Khalid Khan Kakar discussed measures for boosting the rice yield and quality.

Imran Sheikh stressed the need of avoiding overuse of chemicals especially tricyclazole and buprofezin.