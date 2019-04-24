Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) divisional president Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that due to incompetence and corruption of Sindh government agriculture sector was severely affected and farmers were compelled to suffer big losses over the past decade. He was addressing a press conference at his residence here on Tuesday. He said that agriculture sector of Sindh had been devastated by the gross corruption of Sindh government as growers had been deprived of reasonable prices of their crops. He added that the farmers and growers also faced an acute shortage of water particularly in Mirpurkhas division. “As a result, thousands of acres of fertile agriculture land had been turned into barren; and thousands of labourers were compelled to migrate to other districts of the province,” he lamented.