LAHORE - Director General Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Sarwar Tuesday expressed his heartfelt condolences on the death of mother of The Nation’s sports reporter, Azhar Masood Khan.

The deceased was also a sister of senior sports journalist, Sarfraz Ahmed. She was laid to rest on Tuesday evening.

In his message here, Nadeem Sarwar prayed that Allah Almighty may shower His blessings on the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, Sports Journalist Association Lahore also condoled with Azhar Khan and Sarfraz Ahmed and offered their sincere condolences to the family. Special prayers for the deceased would be held today (Wednesday) at Madni Masjid, Madina Colony, in backside of Shalamar Garden after Asr prayers.