Share:

LAHORE-At least 147 of the 310 service stations operating in the city have not installed water recycling plants in complete disregard for orders of the district administration.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed chaired a meeting of the Water Conservative Committee on Tuesday and directed the assistant commissioners to make service stations install water recycling plants as soon as possible.

Assistant commissioners and WASA officials have been directed to take stern action against the service stations, which have not installed recycling plants.

The meeting was attended by ACs, WASA director and other officers concerned.

Saleha instructed all owners of industrial units to install water recycling plants in their industrial units. She asked them to reuse water and play their part in conserving water, which was being wasted on a large scale in the provincial capital. WASA officials said that there were 310 service stations in the city out of which 147 had not installed recycling plants and jet system yet.

The DC told the assistant commissioners and WASA officials to visit all these sites and make sure installation of recycling plants within a short span of time. The DC said in case of violations all these sites would be sealed.

“We are working on water conservation plans. Assistant commissioners should work on reuse of mosque water and direct the water used in ablution to nearby plants,” she added.

She urged citizens to join this drive considering it as a noble cause and conserve water for themselves and for the coming generations.

It has been decided to arrange seminars in schools and colleges to create awareness among students and invite all departments working in Lahore to the next meeting so as they could be involved in this drive.