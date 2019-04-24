Share:

ISLAMABAD - Complete shutdown was observed across the Valley on Tuesday against the ill-treatment meted out to the ailing and incarcerated Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Muhammad Yasin Malik by India’s infamous National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the protest strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

The strike is also being observed against the India’s ongoing aggression against Kashmiri resistance leaders, activists, senior businessmen, trade union leaders and relatives of resistance leaders by NIA and Enforcement Directorate.

All shops are closed while traffic is off the roads in all major cities and towns of the Valley.

Meanwhile, as the announcements were made on loud speakers of the mosques about deteriorating health condition of Muhammad Yasin Malik, people in Maisuma area took to the streets and staged anti-India protests. Shopkeepers kept their shutters downed as a mark of protest.

On the other hand, voting began, amidst a complete shutdown on Tuesday on a dull note in Islamabad district for India’s Lok Sabha constituency.