Expressing dissatisfaction with the report of Health Care Commission, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Wednesday directed to sealed Darul Sehat Hospital over negligence, violation of rules and administering wrong injection to Nine-month-old Nishwa.

Talking to journalists, Syed Murad Ali Shah said,” I have directed Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho to seal Darul Sehat Hospital.”

The chief minister said that most of the staff at the hospital were untrained and added that no hospital could be run by two people.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nishwa was brought to Dar ul Sehat hospital on April 14 where an overdose of Potassium Chloride had severely affected her brain, leaving her nearly brain-dead.

She was subsequently transferred to Karachi’s Liaquat National Hospital where she died on Monday, April 22 after remaining under treatment for nearly a week.

Earlier, Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC), on April 23, had recommended a monetary penalty on Dar ul Sehat Hospital and ordered the medical facility to sack the ‘untrained’ staff in wake of mistreatment and resultant death of toddler girl Nishwa.

The recommendations had made in the report that SHCC had drafted on the orders of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. The report will be presented to the provincial chief executive today.