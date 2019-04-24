Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Tuesday assured the family of Asmat Junejo, who was raped and killed after administering a poisonous injection in a government hospital in Korangi, of justice and bringing the perpetrators to the book.

The assurance was given by Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani and adviser to CM on Information Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday during a visit to residence of Asmat Junejo in Ibrahim Hyderi area of Korangi.

The provincial minister met with the family of the slain girl and condoled over her death.

Ghani said that the government is committed to exposing all the elements involved in the gruesome incident at all costs. “Whoever from the hospital staff is found involved in it will be brought to book,” he promised. The adviser to CM said that the government has taken notice of Korangi incident and preliminary report of incident has been received, adding that five people have been arrested so far in the incident.

He assured that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the responsible officials and no negligence would be tolerated in the matter.

SHCC report received in Nishwa’s case and stern action to be taken in light of findings

To a question, he suggested that instead of searching for Sindh Health Minister, the opposition to release advertisement for absence of Imran Khan from national assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 26-year-old Asmat Junejo, a resident of Ibrahim Hyderi, had gone to the Sindh Government Hospital in the metropolis’ Korangi No-5 locality seeking medical help for toothache. There, however, a doctor, with the help of three other officers, drugged, subdued, and raped her, then poisoned her. The police had registered a FIR and three of the suspects in the case have been arrested and sent on judicial remand a day earlier.

The PTI Parliamentary leader while talking to media outside the Sindh Assembly also criticised the provincial government over these issues and said that the rulers of Sindh have deprived the masses of even their basic rights. He said the PPP appointed its ministers on the basis of commission due to which a private hospital in Gulistan-e-Johar has become a butcher house and no action is being taken against it.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said quakes are playing with lives and health of people in the province. He said an innocent girl Asmat went to Ibrahim Haideri hospital to get treatment but her dead body was sent back home. “Why Bilawal is asking about reshuffle in federal cabinet and not ousting his ministers in Sindh who have failed to deliver,” he said. He regretted that in government hospitals of Sindh no facilities are present for poor patients. He asked why Bilawal is not ousting his aunt from ministry.

INFANT NISHWA CASE REPORT

Meanwhile, Murtaza Wahab has said that report of the committee on the incident of Darul Sehat have been received which is finalized by Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) and vowed to take strict measures on the findings of the report. Talking to media person at Sindh Assembly’s media corner on Tuesday, the provincial advisor said that unfortunate incident of Nishwa had shaken the whole nation.

It was a great blow for whole society. He said that they had meetings with Nishwa’s father and assured him that Sindh government is standing with him. The adviser said that the Sindh chief minister had directed Sindh Health Care Commission and health department to conduct investigation into the matter. He told the reporters that he himself has spoken to head of Sindh Health Care Commission who had informed him that report has been prepared and the same will be sent to the Chief Minister within half an hour and the report would also be shared with media.

He said that there were two aspects of the report, one was about the shortcomings as well as bringing reforms at the hospital while the second aspect was a criminal negligence leading to death of baby Nishwa. The Adviser said that recommendations of the committee would be fully implemented, adding that negligence of the people who belonged to a Nobel profession would be taken to its logical conclusion.

He said that a case would be lodged and the same would be vigorously persuaded by Sindh government. The government, he said, was fully poised to set new examples and right precedents so that no such unfortunate incident is occurred in future.

The Adviser appealed to all sane elements of the society to come forward and play their pivotal role to achieve the objectives.