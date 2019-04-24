Share:

LAHORE (PR) In continuation of SNGPL’s task force team’s crackdown against gas pilferage, General Manager Lahore, Tayyab Faisal and Chief Engineer, Lahore Imran Virk organized successful UFG Team raid in Gulberg area of the city, and disconnected supply to dyeing setup, being used for commercial purposes.

Consumer was using gas for dyeing of clothes from domestic meter in violation of contract. Another successful raid was conducted at Abu Bakar Colony near Gulshan Ravi, Band Road and removed bypass which was stealing gas for bakery oven at line pressure of 13 psig. Gas was being used in double stage bakery oven having 2 tip injectors. Teams removed direct bypass from site and forwarded application for registration of FIR at concerned police station. In another raid, SNGPL Taskforce teams busted gas pilferage in plastic factory, where a domestic connection was being illegally used for industrial purposes through steam boiler, 12 nozzle burner, 3 heaters in Gujjar Pura, Zarrar Shaheed Road, whereas in China Scheme, Baghbanpura, plastic moulding unit was raided. SNGPL taskforce team disconnected domestic meter in use by the factory to operate two moulding machines.