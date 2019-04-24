Share:

HYDERABAD - The derailment of two carriers and a brake van of Karachi bound freight train near Hyderabad Railway Station on Tuesday caused suspension of railway traffic for six hours.

The sources of Pakistan Railways informed that the incident took place at the down track some five kilometers from Hyderabad Railway Station causing derailment of last two carriers and brake van of Karachi bound freight train on Tuesday morning.

As a result of which, the railway traffic at the down track was suspended with halting of Karachi bound trains at Tando Adam, Shahdadpur and Nawabshah Railways Stations. The staff of the Engineering Wing of Pakistan Railways rushed to spot and restored the railway track after repairing and pulling derailed carriers up of the track, the sources informed and added that the Divisional Superintendent Railways Nazar Ali Shah also visited the spot and inquired the situation.

The sources informed that the investigation has been started to ascertain the cause of derailment. The railway traffic at the down track has been restored after six hours.