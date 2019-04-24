Share:

WASHINGTON (AA) US President Donald Trump expressed the America’s condolences Monday to Sri Lanka’s premier following a series of bombings that targeted churches and hotels Easter Sunday in the South Asian island nation. Trump “pledged United States support to Sri Lanka in bringing the perpetrators to justice, and the leaders re-affirmed their commitment to the fight against global terrorism,” during a telephone call with Ranil Wickremesinghe. “The near simultaneous attacks on Sri Lankan churches and hotels constitute one of the deadliest terrorist events since the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “Prime Minister Wickremesinghe expressed appreciation for the President’s concern and updated him on the progress of the investigation into the attacks.” At least 290 victims were killed, and more than 500 injured when massive targets rocked sites in and outside Colombo. The bombings hit churches in Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa cities, as well as the Kingsbury, Cinnamon Grand and Shangri La hotels. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed condolences to Wickremesinghe during a telephone call, offering the “full support of the U.S. government in bringing the perpetrators to justice.” “The United States grieves with the Sri Lankan people and stands with them in the fight to defeat terrorism and extremism,” State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. Thirty-nine foreign nationals, including two from Turkey, were killed in the attacks. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.