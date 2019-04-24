Share:

LAHORE - Hamriyah Free Zone Authority has offered business opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Second largest industrial zone in Sharjah, UAE had 6500 to 7000 registered companies. The zone is on an ideal strategic location, having airport and sea port.

Delegation of the Authority comprising Huma Javaid and Shakrah Akram extended this offer during visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal also spoke on the occasion. Former President Malik Tahir Javaid, EC members Atif Ikram and Aurengzeb Aslam were also present. Huma Javaid said that more than 700 Pakistani companies were already working there. She said that company registration process in Hamriyah was quite easy. She said that after documentation, it takes just an hour to register a company. She said that there was availability of warehouses on different packages. She said that Pakistanis having UAE resident visa could get more benefits.

Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that in an era of globalization, the importance of finding new markets and sustaining them was the desired line of action for progressing business groups. That can either be done through establishing warehousing facilities at various global destinations and through setting up production units.

They said that the secondary level production operations by multinational companies have proven to be a success story.

For various known brands based in developing economies, the global expansion through investments in such free zones was the step, which could positively impact a business entity’s overall operations. They said that free zones like Hamriyah could provide opportunities to the Pakistani companies and groups seeking global operations. Hamriyah Free Zone has some key features and incentives which make it an ideal destination for investment and trade.