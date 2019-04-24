Share:

WASHINGTON - The head of South Asia affairs at the US Department of States, Alice Wells, is due in Islamabad this week for talks related to economic and geopolitical issues.

“In Islamabad, she will meet senior Pakistani government officials to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest including trade, investment and regional stability,” said a statement issued by the State Department’s spokesperson’s office. Besides Islamabad, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Wells will also travel to New Delhi and Thimphu, Bhutan. In New Delhi, she will call on senior Indian government officials to discuss US-India cooperation in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region and continue to “advance initiatives agreed upon at the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue last fall”, the statement added.

In Thimphu, she will explore prospects for deeper bilateral engagement.