Share:

LAHORE-An accountability court on Tuesday heard the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme and the Ramzan Sugar Mills cases in absence of one of the main accused, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N president moved an application for exemption from his personal appearance in Tuesday’s hearing as he was in London to look after his granddaughter and for his own medical check-up. Special Judge Accountability Court Najamul Hassan reserved a judgment on the application of Shehbaz.

The defence counsel said that the PML-N leader was abroad for medical treatment as his name had been removed for the exit control list.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz sought permission from the court to leave for attending the Punjab Assembly session. The court allowed him to leave but continued the hearing even in his absence.

Model Town killings case

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan Tuesday directed the applicant’s lawyer to advance initial arguments on the application which seeks withdrawal of the formation of a full bench hearing the petitions against new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to reinvestigate the 2014 Model Town killings.