KARACHI - Reading, especially book-reading has great significance our lives as it helps us understand ourselves as well as the life. Although, availability of modern technology has multiplied reading options, old and traditional way of reading books still has its own taste and importance.

The habit of reading teaches one what should be said on which occasion. It gives an individual idea about different aspects of life as book-reading, without any doubt, is social need, especially when one feel disappointed. Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan expressed the views while presiding over a seminar, “Discovering World Through Reading,” held in connection with World Book and Copyright Day. The KU Department of Library and Information Science organised the seminar.

Prof Dr Ajmal mentioned that not many people have the habit of book-reading and it is not easy to become friend with books as one has to give a lot of time to establish a durable relationship in this regard.

“Our generation is not keen of reading books, which is not a good sign at all. In past, we used to see many bookshops in the city but now the situation has changed and it is quite difficult to find them.”

He regretted that though a large number of electronic books are available online, its readers are not in large numbers, adding that students must adopt the habit of book-reading. He advised them to read at least one page on daily basis and asked them to implement whatever they learn and read in their lives.

Prof Dr Shakeel ur Rehman Farooqi of KU Genetics Department, expressed that importance and significance of books is still there and those who likes reading knows how to treat books.

He observed that books always help as they are best guide in life. He said that whenever a person found difficulties in speaking, writing or expressing his or her feeling, books are best source to seek help.

He mentioned that those who read frequently have much better writing style and vocabulary than others. Dr Farooqi stressed to establish a culture where people give preferences to education. The former Dean, Arts and Social Sciences, KU, and now a Vice Chancellor Nazeer Hussain University Professor Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri said that if we want to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country then we must adopt habit of reading.

Prof Dr Faiyaz Vaid, KU Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, said that we must try to learn from books and our reading experiences must be capable of bringing positive changes in the society.

Prof Dr Malahat Kaleem Shirwani, Prof Dr Farhat Hussain, Prof Dr Muneeza Nasreen and others also spoke on the occasion.