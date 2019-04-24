Share:

KANDHKOT - A man committed suicide by shooting himself allegedly over a domestic issue in the jurisdiction of A Section police here on Tuesday. According to police, the incident occurred near Dayo Mohallah. The deceased was identified as Sohail Ahmed Dahani, 25.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

In the meanwhile, three persons sustained injuries the qingqi rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a trailer. According to police, the incident occurred near Unar Wah. Two of the injured were identified as Asad Khoso and Shoaib Nasirani. They were rushed to hospital. The police impounded the trailer and launched investigation.