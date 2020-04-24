Share:

Foreign Office on Friday has reported that as many as 138 Pakistanis have died of deadly coronavirus abroad.

In a statement, the FO spokesperson said that most of the Pakistanis, who have lost their lives, were residing in United States (US), France and Italy.

Most of the countries have also not informed about the nationalities of the victims, the spokesperson told.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 237 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 11,155.

4,767 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 3,671 in Sindh, 1,541 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 607 in Balochistan, 300 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 214 in Islamabad and 55 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 2,527 patients have recovered in the country.