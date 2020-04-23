Share:

ISLAMABAD - Around 2,000 personnel including policemen, security guards, volunteers and mosque guards will perform security duty during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to plan chalked out by DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed, 2,000 security men will perform special duties at 997 mosques and 33 Imambargahs in the city. Under the security plan, police officials/security guards/mosque guards will be deployed for the security of worship places in Islamabad during the month of Ramadan. These security arrangements shall be supervised by respective SPs while SDPOs and SHOs would conduct security checking during Namaz timings.

Special police strength has been provided to the police stations with the purpose to ensure effective security duties at worship places and markets. The police stations have been directed to coordinate with administration of mosques and office-bearers of trade union in their respective areas to ensure effective security along with security guards. Special drive against the professional beggars would be launched and they should not be allowed to gather outside the worship places. The police officials have been also directed not to allow any gathering outside worship places.

The citizens have been asked to avoid unnecessary movement and keep documents for identification in case of any movement. The patrolling teams of the police stations would patrol in their respective areas to maintain high vigilance. Halting points would be erected in the jurisdiction of all police stations while administration of mosques would ensure proper light and parking arrangements.

DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed has directed to ensure compliance of these security arrangements during the month of Ramadan. All the SDPOs and SHOs have been directed to personally supervise the security arrangements during the holy month and ensure police deployment or private security guards where it was necessary and in this regard no laxity shall be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar Khan has also directed the concerned officials to ensure foolproof security during the holy month of Ramadan. He made these directions while chairing a meeting held to finalize the overall security arrangements during Ramadan. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed, DG Safe City Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki, AIG Establishment, AIG Special Branch, AIG Operations, all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Additional SP, Zonal SPs and Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs). The IGP said that all other divisions would fully coordinate with the Operation Division and additional contingents of police would perform security duties around mosques and other worship places.

Islamabad police chief hoped that police personnel would perform duties with zeal and zest as they are doing the same in fight against coronavirus. He said that all Station House Officers (SHOs) would ensure search and combing operation in their respective areas while Special Branch would install gates outside all important mosques and Imambargahs. Islamabad police chief said that it would be a great challenge for the force to check spread of coronavirus as per guidelines of the government and curb crime along with.

The IGP also directed to ensure all measures for protection to the lives and property of the citizens as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. He also directed for strict checking at police pickets and effective action against criminal elements including proclaimed offenders, car thieves, alcohol sellers and land mafia. He said that patrolling staff of Rescue 15, falcon and commando vehicles, Eagle squad and vehicles of police stations should be present around mosques. He said that additional strength should be deployed in sensitive areas.