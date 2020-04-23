Share:

Islamabad - Mari Petroleum Company Limited rehabilitated three water filtration plants in federal capital. The company has carried out rehabilitation of water filtration plants in G-10/4, G-9/1 and G-7. Total cost incurred on the rehabilitation work is approximately Rs4 million. Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad approached Mari Petroleum Company Limited for its support in provision of clean drinking water to residents of Islamabad by proposing several inoperative and abandoned filtration plants for rehabilitation. Local community and MCI lauded the role of Mari petroleum and further requested to continue this project on various locations.