ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty
Alleviation and Social
Protection, Dr. Sania 35m applicants rejected for Ehsaas cash reliefDr. Sania says cases were rejected on multiple reasonsNishtar has said that 35 million applicants for the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program were rejected on the basis of different parameters.Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program
Rs 69 billion have so far been disbursed among 5.75 million families
while 35 million applicants
have been rejected,
Dr. Sania said while addressing a news conference
here.Giving the breakup of the rejected applicants, she said that around four million applicants have been rejected on the basis of wealth profiling. Similarly,
12000 applicants have been rejected on the basis of new government employees data provided by NADRA, NESPAK, and WAPDA Gencos. She said that 88621 applicants
were rejected as their CNICs were not verified. On the basis of poverty score database 82000 applicants, 23000 on the basis of Federal Board of Revenue statistics
while the remaining were rejected as there were multiple applicants from one family or there was doubling.More than 80 percent deserving families of the first category have received
payments under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program while payments
to the second category
of beneficiaries is underway, she said. She added that for the third category of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program,
a list of 19 million applicants was provided to the district administration
and they are finalizing
the beneficiaries list.Regarding the payment to daily wagers, she said that Rs 75 billion were approved for the purpose
and the ministry of industries will evolve a mechanism for its disbursement
the cash will be issue to the dailywagers
on the basis of that mechanism, she said.Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf
leader, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, who also accompanied
Dr Sania Nishtar on the ocasion, said that unfortunately
the government
of Sindh is doing politics on cash program and also on the pandemic. Earlier, the PTI government
is not doing any politics on the program funded through tax payers’
money, he maintained.
They have not displayed any picture of Prime Minister or Dr. Sania
on the posters of the Ehsaas or any other initiative,
he added.He said that four to five million beneficiaries receiving
financial help under
Ehsaas program are from BISP data while the remaining are also inducted
on the basis of poverty and not due to their political affiliations. He said that the Sindh government calling for strict lockdown was just limited to words and it was not implemented properly. The data shows that there is no difference
in the emergence of corona cases among the the provinces who were talking about strict lockdown and those who were not, he said.He said that it is deplorable
that the Sindh government has also done politics on coronavirus
testing kits provided
by China and returned it to the federal government
saying they are not working. Dr Gill said that the kits returned by Sindh were handed over to the National
Institute of Health where they were working
accurately.He also criticized a group of doctors calling for lockdown and termed it a political move. “I know lockdown is the best solution to the pandemic
but we cannot afford
complete lockdown