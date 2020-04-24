Share:

MITHI - While it has become very difficult for the daily wagers and salaried people to survive amidst strict lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, there are some 49 employees of the Sindh Health Department in Tharparkar district, who have been performing emergency duties without salaries since their appointment in 2015. “Realizing the grave situation, we are performing our duties without salaries, but the health department has never acknowledged this,” Faheem Junejo, Ali Nawaz Rahimoo, Mashooque Rajar, Alji Bheel and others told The Nation.