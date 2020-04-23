Share:

A deadly virus erupted in China known as Coronavirus, has spread awfully fast. First only China, the mainland of the virus, topped the list of the death due to novel covid-19 followed by South Korea.

The virus is marching beyond the borders of many countries including Pakistan with several cases up till now. We have seen deaths of many with recoveries as well but who is to blame and who is to appreciate. Food Authorities such as Punjab Food Authority took some serious steps by following strict SOP’s and providing right food information to the masses.

WHO is working with providing right information to people around the world bit still I have my doubts of this disease going sooner or later. The symptoms of the infections include respiratory symptoms, fever, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath, if it is severe then it can lead to pneumonia as well; furthermore, its symptoms and signs are severe acute respiratory syndrome and kidney failure. More worryingly, it is pivotal to mention that this virus vaccine is not available yet. And the demand of mask rose as the virus founded in Pakistan.

Quarantine; the virus came in the country & is beyond our understanding, to this, the government of Pakistan and the people of the country should not lose their hope and continue their work from home as they are working because still it can be controlled if we take initial step to halt the virus from our neighbours and to lock all airports flight. It is our luck that we have a young generation in our country & should be strong in their faith but the downfall is that it can be caused to the old generation including our family members through us if we go out and get infected; be strong and healthy and intake only healthy foods.

MARINA PERVAIZ,

Lahore.