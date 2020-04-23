Share:

Karachi - The Board of Directors of Bank AL Habib Limited (the Bank) announced the financial results for the three months period ended March 31, 2020. According to the financial results, the Bank’s profit after tax recorded at Rs2.86 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to Rs2.06 billion for the corresponding period last year, showing a growth of 38.83 percent. Earnings per share (EPS) was recorded at Rs2.57. Profit before tax was Rs4.79 billion showing an increase of 7.80 percent, whereas profit before provisions and taxwas reported at Rs. 5.13 billion. The Bank improved its net mark-up income by 14.30 percent.

Fee and Commission income which is earned mainly through trade business, general banking services, alternate delivery channels, etc., showed an increase of 18.25 percent over the corresponding period last year. The Bank’s foreign exchange income increased by 41.43 percent.

Deposits of the Bank increased by Rs86.99 billion bringing the total deposits to Rs. 990.73 billionas on March 31, 2020 showing a growth of 9.63 percent. The advances of the Bank increased by 8.09 percent, bringing the total net advances to Rs528.22 billion as on March 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019. Due to prudent financing strategies and sound risk management policies of the Bank the non performing advances to gross advances ratio recorded at 1.36 percent. Total assets of the Bank were recorded at Rs1.38 trillion showing an increase of 5.94 percent as compared to December 31, 2019. The Bank has performed well in expanding revenue streams, showing an increase in its non-markup income by 21.69 percent over corresponding period last year.

The Bank continued with its strategy for outreach expansion, adding significant number of branches every year. The Bank’s branch network has now reached 782 branches / sub branches & 2 booths having coverage in 305 cities in Pakistan plus 3 foreign branches (one each in Bahrain, Malaysia, Seychelles) and 4 representative offices (one each in Dubai, Istanbul, Beijing, Nairobi). In line with the Bank’s vision to provide convenience to customers, the Bank is operating a network of over 922ATMs across Pakistan.

Pakistan Credit rating Agency (PACRA) has maintained the Bank’s long term and short term entity ratings at AA+( Double A plus) and A1+ (A One plus), respectively. The ratings of our unsecured, subordinated Term Finance Certificates (TFCs) are AA (Double A) for TFC-2016 and TFC-2018, and AA- (Double A minus) for TFC- 2017 (perpetual). These ratings denote a very low expectation of credit risk emanating from a very strong capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.