SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has urged the religious scholars and ulema of all sects to ensure full implementation of the government’s 21-point agenda so that Taraweeh prayers and other acts of worship can continue during Ramazan.

Elderly, children and people with weakened immune systems should worship at home instead of mosques and take advantage of the blessings of Ramazan adding that Inform the worshipers in the light of Qur’an and Sunnah about social distance and epidemic diseases through Minbar-o-Mihrab to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Peace Committee.

In the meeting DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar, ADC Bilal Feroz Joyia, religious scholars and ulema of all sects were also present.

Deputy commissioner has made it clear that mass Sehri and Iftari would not be allowed in the mosques.

The administration would ensure Ehtaraam-e-Ramazan ordinance and banned and strict action would be taken on the violations, he added that district administration making all out efforts to control the coronavirus further spread.

DC has directed the concerned departments mist spray gates to be installed at entrance of mosques and also urged the ulema for worshipers should be made accustomed to masks and gloves and washing of mosques on daily basis should be arranged.

In meeting, ulema of all sects have assured possible cooperation to the district administration in this regard.