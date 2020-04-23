Share:

Islamabad - apital Development Authority (CDA) has distributed 20,000 masks to all directorates of CDA and MCI for further provision to the officials performing duties in respective directorates. The objective of this measure is to protect the employees from Coronavirus. The masks will be distributed among the employees of grade-1 to 15 on priority basis particularly those who are performing field duty. In this connection, maximum distribution of masks will be made to the sanitary workers where 6,000 marks are being given to Sanitation Directorate. Similarly, masks have been issued for field staff of Environment, staff of Directorate General of Health Services and others performing field duties within the MCI. The masks will be also distributed among different formations of CDA also including One Window Operation Directorate, Estate Wing, Planning Wing, Finance Wing, Enforcement Directorate, Security Directorate, HRD Directorate, Administration Directorate, Law Wing and other formations.