Share:

The total number of coronavirus infection cases in the country has reached 11,155.

These include Punjab, 4767, Sindh, 3671, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1541, Balochistan 607, Islamabad Capital Territory 214, Gilgit-Baltistan 300, and Azad Kashmir 55 cases.

According to National Command and Operation Center, so far 2,527 patients of Coronavirus have been recovered, while 237 died and 111 others are in a critical condition.

131,365 tests have been conducted since outbreak of the pandemic. Local transmission is 79 percent and foreign travel 21 percent. The government has made ready 717 hospitals with Covid facilities with 2867 patients admitted across the country.