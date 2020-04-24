ISLAMABAD              -             Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi  yesterday 

said the coronavirus had  badly affected the economy

of the world.   In a statement, he said  efforts were afoot to bring back the stranded Pakistanis in the Gulf at the earliest.

The FM  said screening was  being done at the airports and quarantine facilities had  also been expanded.

He said the opening of remaining airports had  enhanced

our capacity to bring back six to seven thousand

Pakistanis from abroad every week. He said the coronavirus  pandemic will also increase pressure on Pakistan’s economy as it had  brought to a standstill the economic activity and reduced our exports.The FM said Pakistan had  increased its testing capacity

for coronavirus.