ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday

said the coronavirus had badly affected the economy

of the world. In a statement, he said efforts were afoot to bring back the stranded Pakistanis in the Gulf at the earliest.

The FM said screening was being done at the airports and quarantine facilities had also been expanded.

He said the opening of remaining airports had enhanced

our capacity to bring back six to seven thousand

Pakistanis from abroad every week. He said the coronavirus pandemic will also increase pressure on Pakistan’s economy as it had brought to a standstill the economic activity and reduced our exports.The FM said Pakistan had increased its testing capacity

for coronavirus.