LAHORE - Delivering of food aid to the COVID-19 quarantine centers in Lahore has begun under Ehsaas programme. This was stated by Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar in a tweet on Thursday. She said Ehsaas policy of leaving no one behind and support without any discrimination would be followed by all our partners. The Special Assistant said the COVID-19 shutdown had badly affected laborers, daily wage earners, domestic helpers and small vendors. She also shared a video featuring her surprise interaction with labor class at Ehsaas Emergency Cash camp site in Islamabad.