Depression, not a disease, it is an illness. This not only affects our body but also our mind and thoughts. Its major symptoms are sadness, hopelessness, excessive anger over a long time. Depression can happen to anyone and at any age. In Pakistan, unfortunately, the youth has largely suffered from serious blows. Due to the tremendous rate of unemployment, lack of resources, a threat to life and much more. Which lead to them towards the oppressing needs like consumption of drugs, alcohol, and smoking. However, there is no availability of outlets for the youth where they can exhaust out their depression. A humble appeal to the respective authorities to proceeds this subject seriously developed well-being centers, and provide opportunities to the youth so they can elevate their talent.

HADIA AZIZ,

Islamabad.